TN Governor refuses to administer oath ahead of K. Ponmudi's swearing-in on Thursday

Chennai, March 13( IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi seems to be continuing his confrontation with the state government and Chief Minister M.k. Stalin as he has refused to administer the oath to K. Ponmudi, who is set to return as a minister in the state Cabinet on Thursday as requested by the Chief Minister.

Former Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi had to relinquish his post after the Madras High Court convicted him in a disproportionate assets case in December 2023.

The Supreme Court later stayed his conviction, following which Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday rescinded his earlier notification declaring Ponmudi’s Assembly seat -- Thirukkoyilur -- as vacant.

Following this, Chief Minister Stalin sent a request to the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in of Ponmudi on Thursday.

However, according to sources, Governor Ravi has refused to administer the oath of office to Ponmudi on Thursday.

The Governor, according to the sources, will be travelling to Delhi on Thursday to seek legal advice on the swearing-in of Ponmudi.

It may be noted that Ponmudi is a powerful leader from the Villupuram area, and is known to be a DMK strongman in the northern parts of the state.

His presence in the Cabinet will be of much help to the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor