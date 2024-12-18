TN govt allocates additional Rs 400 crore for Kalaignar housing scheme

Chennai, Dec 18 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced an additional allocation of Rs 400 crore for the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Thittam (KKIT – Kalaignar’s Dream Housing Scheme) to expedite the construction of houses.

Stalin in a statement on Wednesday said that under this scheme, a total allocation of Rs 3,500 crore has been approved at the rate of Rs 3.5 lakh per house.

The government aims to construct one lakh new concrete houses during the 2024–25 financial year, with the ultimate goal of achieving a “hut-free Tamil Nadu” by 2030.

Each house, covering an area of 360 square feet and including a kitchen, will be constructed with financial support from the government.

To ease the financial burden on beneficiaries, cement and steel bars are being provided at reduced costs through TANCEM (Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited).

Funds are released directly to beneficiaries through a Single Nodal Account (SNA) in four instalments, corresponding to different stages of construction like ground level, window level, roofing level, and completion.

So far, the government has allocated Rs 1,051.34 crore, releasing Rs 860.31 crore based on construction progress.

An additional Rs 135.30 crore has been utilised for procuring cement and steel, bringing the total expenditure to Rs 995.61 crore.

It may be noted that presently housing projects worth Rs 1,400 crore are progressing under both the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme and the Tamil Nadu Rural Houses Renovation Scheme.

In the first phase of the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme, Rs 300 crore was allocated, of which Rs 252 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries based on construction stages.

An additional Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned, bringing the total allocation to Rs 800 crore for the scheme.

All houses are expected to be completed and opened for public use within the current financial year, as construction is progressing well.

Under the Tamil Nadu Rural Houses Renovation Scheme, the government has allocated Rs 450 crore to repair and renovate one lakh houses constructed before 2000–01 under various housing schemes.

So far, 15,350 renovation works have been completed at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

With the recent release of an additional Rs 450 crore, administrative sanctions will soon be issued to ensure all repair and renovation works are completed within the financial year.

