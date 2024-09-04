TN govt allows special shows for Vijay-starrer GOAT on Thursday & Friday

Chennai, Sep 4 The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed AGS Entertainment Private Limited to screen special shows of Vijay-starrer ‘GOAT’.

“All cinema theatres can only screen one show on Thursday and Friday while the first show begins at 9 am and the last show ends at 2 am,” reads an order from the Tamil Home (Cinema) Department.

The department said that the screening comes in the wake of the relaxation of conditions 14 and 14A of Form C licence, subject to the condition that the licences should intimate the licensing authorities and other tax levying authorities

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said that AGS Entertainment had requested to permit the special shows on the first two days of the release.

He said that the Commissioner of Revenue Administration was requested to offer remarks on the request made by AGS entertainments.

The Commissioner had recommended that the government consider the request positively after making proper security arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement of the audience.

After the Commissioner had given his report, the government decided to exercise its powers under Section 11 of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act of 1955 to exempt the licences of cinema theatres from the condition of screening only four shows a day of any movie exhibited in their theatres.

Vijay is a superstar of the Tamil movie industry and he has announced his own political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The opposition AIADMK has levelled allegations that the ruling DMK is afraid of Vijay’s political entry and that the state government was trying to harass Vijay and his political party.

