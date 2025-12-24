TN govt begins phased regularisation of contract nurses, strike withdrawn after assurance

Chennai, Dec 24 The Tamil Nadu government has announced the start of phased regularisation of contract nurses, with more than 1,000 to be absorbed into permanent service in the first stage, following which the protesting nurses have withdrawn their strike.

The decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin after a series of negotiations with nursing associations, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Contract nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board had been staging continuous protests across the State, demanding permanent appointments and improved service conditions.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Health Minister held multiple rounds of talks with representatives of the nurses on December 19, December 22 and again on December 24, after placing their demands before the Chief Minister.

Following the latest round of discussions, the State government has decided to clear long-pending promotions and create additional posts to facilitate the regularisation of existing contract nurses.

As an immediate step, over 1,000 nurses will be absorbed into regular service shortly, while the remaining contract nurses will be brought into permanent positions in a phased manner, the Minister said.

Highlighting the government’s record, Subramanian said that of the 6,395 contract nurses appointed in 2015 during the previous AIADMK regime, only 1,871 were regularised up to 2020.

In contrast, since the DMK government assumed office in 2021, a total of 4,825 contract nurses have been granted permanent status over the past four-and-a-half years.

In 2024 alone, 1,693 nurses were regularised. The Minister also outlined several welfare and career progression measures extended to nurses in recent years.

Over the last four years, 1,998 nurses have been promoted to Nursing Supervisor Grade II, 465 to Nursing Supervisor Grade I, and 62 to Nursing Tutor Grade II, strengthening supervisory and teaching capacity within the public health system.

In another key move, the government is taking steps to extend paid maternity leave to contract nurses in line with the Central Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, through the National Health Mission.

A government order in this regard is expected shortly. Steps are also underway to issue appointment orders to nurses recruited during the COVID-19 period and to resolve pending issues relating to the enhanced monthly remuneration of contract nurses, which was increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 in May 2021.

With the government assuring phased regularisation beginning with more than 1,000 nurses, the contract nurses have formally withdrawn their strike, the Health Minister said, bringing the agitation to a close.

