TN govt brings aided school students in Tamil medium under monthly assistance scheme

Chennai, July 26 The Tamil Nadu government has brought the Tamil medium-aided school students from Classes VI to XII under the monthly assistance scheme of Rs 1,000 per month.

The Tamil Pudhuvalan scheme of the state government provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to Tamil medium-educated government school students.

In his Budget speech Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ would provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to the students who have studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII.

With the expansion to government-aided schools, 3.28 lakh boys are expected to benefit from the scheme during the fiscal 2024-25.

“An amount of Rs 360 crore has been sanctioned for the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme,” reads a government order.

The assistance to students under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme is aimed at enabling them to purchase textbooks, general knowledge books and magazines to improve their academic performance.

This scheme is similar to the Pudhumai Penn scheme which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to each of students who have studied Classes VI-XII in state government schools and are pursuing higher education.

While the scheme was initially for the girl students who studied in government schools, it was later extended to the girl students studying in government-aided schools in Tamil medium.

School Education Department officials told IANS that the government might expand the scheme if required and higher fund assistance may be provided.

