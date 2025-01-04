TN govt declares Cyclone Fengal as severe natural disaster

Chennai, Jan 4 The Tamil Nadu government has officially declared Cyclone Fengal a severe natural disaster.

This declaration, published in the state’s official gazette under the Department of Disaster Management, facilitates the mobilisation of funds for relief and reconstruction efforts.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone. Residents of the worst-affected districts -- Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore -- will receive Rs 2,000 each as immediate financial aid.

Additionally, the state has requested a substantial financial package of over Rs 6,000 crore from the central government to support relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure rebuilding in cyclone-affected areas.

The relief measures announced by the Tamil Nadu government include financial aid of Rs 2,000 for ration card holders whose livelihoods have been disrupted in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts.

The crop compensation includes Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops (including paddy) damaged by 33 per cent or more, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees with damage exceeding 33 per cent; a compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops damaged by 33 per cent or more.

The state government has assessed a compensation of Rs 37,500 for each buffalo or cow lost; Rs 4,000 for each goat or sheep lost and Rs 100 for each chicken lost.

An amount of Rs 10,000 will be provided as compensation for mud huts damaged by floods.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the widespread devastation caused by the cyclone, which resulted in torrential rains and heavy winds across the state.

It may be noted that in the rains followed by Cyclone Fengal, 12 people died while 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural lands were inundated.

The cyclone destroyed 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers. It also caused damage to 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts and 417 tanks.

Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts experienced over 50 cm of rainfall in a single day, equivalent to an entire season’s average, leading to severe flooding.

The cyclone affected 69 lakh families and displaced 1.5 crore individuals.

The state government’s initial assessment estimates Rs 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts.

Chief Minister Stalin has sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and additional financial assistance based on the findings of the central assessment team.

