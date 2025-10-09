‘TN govt did not provide expected level of cooperation’: MP CM on syrup deaths row

Chhindwara/Nagpur, Oct 9 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that investigation confirmed that the children’s deaths were caused by a drug manufactured in Tamil Nadu, and the government continue taking action on both humanitarian and administrative grounds.

Chief Minister firmly stated that the Madhya Pradesh government will not spare anyone found guilty in the case involving the use of a banned cough syrup. Yadav said that responsible individuals from a pharmaceutical company in Tamil Nadu have already been arrested.

"Unfortunately, the Tamil Nadu government has not provided the expected level of cooperation. The Drug Controller of Tamil Nadu should have conducted a proper investigation of the pharmaceutical company," Mohan Yadav said while addressing the media during his visit to hospitals in Nagpur on Thursday.

Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government conducted random sampling and necessary testing. As a result, the doctor from Chhindwara and other responsible individuals were suspended, and the Drug Controller was removed from duty.

He said additionally, action has been taken against the doctors who repeatedly prescribed the banned medicine produced by the company.

Yadav emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government should take strict action as per regulations.

"Investigations so far have revealed that the error occurred at the manufacturing level. This faulty medicine was administered to children, resulting in the tragic loss of lives," he stated.

Yadav mentioned that as soon as the report from the Tamil Nadu government was received, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed a ban on the cough syrup.

“The owner of the pharmaceutical company has also been arrested,” he said.

Yadav also raised questions about who granted the drug license to this company.

He said, "It must be questioned how a factory could be operating in such a small space, how the license was renewed without inspection, and how the company was granted an industrial license again. Anyone can visit the site to inspect the conditions for themselves."

Yadav asserted that the children and families of Madhya Pradesh are the victims in this matter.

"Since children from the state have died, the Madhya Pradesh government will not hesitate to take strict action against any guilty party involved in this sensitive case," Yadav added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor