TN govt files defamation suits against EPS, Annamalai for tarnishing image of CM Stalin

Chennai, March 14 The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday filed defamation complaints against AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and BJP state President, K Annamalai.

The government has accused them of making derogatory statements defaming the state government and linking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, with the recent drug haul in New Delhi which had connections in the state.

The complaints were filed before the principal sessions court by the City Public Prosecutor, G Devarajan, on behalf of the state government.

The complainant sought to punish the AIADMK leader EPS and K Annamalai under Sections 499 (Defamation) and 500 (Punishment for Defamation).

The complainant urged the court to take cognisance of these complaints and proceed against them.

In the complaint it was said that EPS had addressed a press conference on March 8, which was broadcast on YouTube, wherein he had made defamatory statements intending to harm the reputation of CM Stalin.

The AIADMK leader, according to the complainant had alleged that the CM was involved in the distribution of contraband Pseudoephedrine, by aiding drug peddlers.

Another complaint said that, K Annamalai circulated a video of his speech on social media platform X on February 29 and made defamatory statements intending to harm the reputation of CM Stalin with the malicious intent of obtaining unjust political advantage.

City Public Prosecutor, Devarajan submitted that the above-mentioned defamatory speeches were not only devoid of truth but had been deliberately crafted to undermine public interest and tarnish the image of CM Stalin.

