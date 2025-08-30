TN govt fixes MSP for paddy at Rs 2,545, procurement to begin from September 1

Chennai, Aug 30 The Tamil Nadu government announced revised procurement prices for paddy for the kharif marketing season (KMS), beginning September 1, fixing the rate at Rs 2,545 per quintal for 'Grade A' and Rs 2,500 for the common variety.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani, in a statement, said the DMK government had fulfilled its poll promise of ensuring a minimum procurement price of Rs 2,500 for paddy.

Farmers had been demanding implementation of this assurance since the party assumed office in 2021, he pointed out.

The rate of Rs 2,545 for 'Grade A' paddy includes the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,389 fixed by the Union government and an incentive of Rs 156 from the state government.

For the "common" variety, the procurement price of Rs 2,500 is made up of the Centre's MSP of Rs 2,369 and a state incentive of Rs 131.

An order issued by the principal secretary to the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department directed District Collectors in the Cauvery delta region to allow the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to open the required number of Direct Procurement Centres to commence purchases.

In other districts, collectors have been authorised to permit TNCSC, cooperative marketing societies, cooperative credit societies, and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India to procure paddy from farmers.

Highlighting the government's track record, Sakkarapani said that in the 51 months since the DMK came to power, the state has procured 1.85 crore metric tonnes of paddy and disbursed Rs 44,777.83 crore to farmers.

"Such a huge volume of procurement has never been recorded in Tamil Nadu before," the minister asserted.

He urged all paddy farmers to sell their produce at the newly fixed rates through the designated procurement centres and derive the full benefit of the scheme.

Reiterating the government's commitment, he said the welfare of farmers and ensuring fair returns for their produce would remain a top priority for the state.

