TN govt revokes suspension of cop charged of custodial torture

Chennai, Jan 22 The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the suspension of former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ambasamudram town who was charged in four cases of custodial torture.

The police officer, Balveer Singh, was charged of plucking the teeth of accused men taken into custody for petty crimes.

The Crime Branch-CID of Tamil Nadu Police had charge-sheeted the former ASP in four cases of custodial torture.

Singh, a 2020-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, was booked for allegedly plucking the teeth of 15 suspects involved in petty crimes in Vikramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi police stations.

The CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police completed their investigation in all four cases and sent separate requests to the state government to give sanction to prosecute the IPS officer.

Those who allegedly underwent torture had claimed that the IPS officer took each of them into a room and plucked their teeth out with cutting pliers, with other policemen holding their legs and arms.

He was also accused of filling their mouths with sand and gravel.

It was also claimed that he had crushed the testicles of two people who were taken into custody.

The IPS officer was granted bail by a court in Tirunelveli on December 15.

Fourteen other police personnel booked in the four cases were also released on bail.

The court had accepted an undertaking from the policemen and released them on bail.

