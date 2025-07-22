TN govt shortlists 9 IPS officers for DGP post as incumbent Shankar Jiwal to retire in August

Chennai, July 22 With the tenure of Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (Law and Order) Shankar Jiwal set to end in August, the state government has begun the process to identify his successor by forwarding a shortlist of senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Sources in the Home Department confirmed that a list of nine senior officers in the DGP rank has been prepared and submitted to the UPSC for consideration. The officers shortlisted are Seema Agarwal, Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathod, Abhay Kumar Singh, Vanniyaperumal, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Venkataraman, Vinith Wankhade, and Sanjay Mathur.

A high-level UPSC panel is expected to meet in New Delhi soon to scrutinise the credentials and service records of these officers.

In line with Supreme Court directives and UPSC guidelines, the selected officer must have a minimum of two years of service remaining at the time of appointment to ensure administrative continuity and leadership stability.

Based on this evaluation, the UPSC will recommend a panel of three officers, from which the state government will choose the next DGP (Law and Order).

Officials said the final appointment is expected to be announced before August 31 to ensure a smooth transition.

Shankar Jiwal, a 1990-batch IPS officer, assumed office as DGP in 2023. Known for his composed and methodical style of policing, Jiwal played a key role in managing law and order during several critical situations and high-profile events in the state. However, his tenure also saw significant controversies.

Since the DMK-led government came to power in 2021, Tamil Nadu has witnessed 25 custodial deaths, raising serious concerns over alleged police brutality.

One such case -- the alleged custodial torture and death of a security guard at a temple in Sivaganga -- drew sharp criticism from the Madras High Court. The case has since been handed over to the CBI, which is expected to submit its report by August 20.

The appointment of the next DGP comes at a crucial time, with the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections less than a year away. The new police chief will face the twin challenges of restoring public confidence in law enforcement and ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.

In addition to election preparedness, the incoming DGP will be expected to strengthen cybercrime monitoring, improve coordination across police units, and maintain communal harmony across the state.

