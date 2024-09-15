TN govt taking all steps to rescue Tamil pilgrims stranded in U'khand landslide: Stalin

Chennai, Sep 15 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the state government was taking all steps to rescue Tamil pilgrims who were stranded in the Uttarakhand landslide.

Stalin while speaking to a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu, Parashakti, who was stranded in the landslide, said that the state government was in touch with the Uttarakhand officials and was making all efforts to rescue Tamil people stranded in the hill state.

The Chief Minister in a post on microblogging site X said, “I spoke to Parashakthi, one of the stranded Tamils in Uttarakhand. Efforts are on to bring the stranded pilgrims in Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu safely.”

It may be noted that around 30 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu had gone to Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand from Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu on September 3.

As incessant rain lashed Uttarakhand, there was a massive landslide on the Dharchula-Tawaghat National Highway near Chaitalkot in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

The pilgrims were left stranded after multiple landslides were reported on the Badrinath national highway on September 14.

Meanwhile, Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, while speaking to media persons on Sunday, said the pilgrims were safe and they were accommodated in a camp at Tawaghat near Uttarakhand.

He said, “The Pithoragarh district Collector informed us that they are all safe and food is being provided to them. Efforts are being made to airlift the stranded pilgrims today subject to weather conditions. We are in touch with the officials concerned in this regard.”

