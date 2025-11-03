TN govt to convene all-party meet on Nov 6 to draft safety norms for political events

Chennai, Nov 3 In the wake of the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on September 27, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that an all-party meeting will be held on November 6 to formulate comprehensive safety guidelines for political rallies and campaign events across the state.

According to an official announcement, the meeting will take place at the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai Hall in the Chennai Secretariat under the leadership of senior ministers.

Representatives from all recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu have been invited to share their views on establishing uniform safety protocols for large public gatherings and election-related programmes.

The move follows a directive from the Madras High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the Karur incident and instructed the state government to frame guidelines aimed at preventing such tragedies in the future.

The court underscored the need for strict crowd-control mechanisms, improved coordination between political organisers and police, and pre-event safety audits of venues to ensure public safety.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently chaired a high-level review meeting with senior bureaucrats and police officials to examine the factors that led to the Karur mishap.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated that while every political party has the right to conduct meetings and campaign events, the safety of the public must remain paramount.

The upcoming all-party meeting is expected to deliberate on a range of parameters, including crowd limits, venue design, permission procedures, emergency preparedness, and accountability of organisers.

The government is also likely to explore the establishment of a uniform approval and monitoring system for political events through district-level authorities, ensuring greater coordination and compliance.

The Karur tragedy, which occurred when thousands of people surged into a congested street during a TVK rally addressed by actor-politician Vijay, has sparked a statewide debate over crowd management, event safety, and political accountability.

The November 6 all-party meeting is seen as a crucial step toward creating a standardised safety framework to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

