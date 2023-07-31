TN govt to extend 'Vaasippu Iyyakam' project across all govt schools from September

Chennai, July 31 The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will extend its 'Vaasippu Iyyakam' programme, aimed at promoting reading among students of Classes 4 to 9, across all the government schools in the state from September.

The pilot project in this regard was inaugurated on July 21.

Presently, the project is on in government schools in 11 unions in 11 districts of the state.

The books provided to the students under the programme are classified into four categories -- 'Nuzhai' (Enter), 'Nada' (Walk), 'Oadu' (Run) and 'Para' (Fly). These are based on the complexities of the stories in these books.

The books under the basic 'Nuzhai' category focuses mainly on pictures while the books under the 'Para' category are full of text.

As many as 51 books will be made available in each class library, which comprises 10 books under 'Nuzhai', 11 books under 'Nada', 16 books under 'Oadu' and 14 books under 'Para'.

Students who read the books are asked to interpret the stories on their own.

The students are also being asked to write stories on their own, based on what they read. The stories written by students would be published in books, thus giving an inspiration for more students to write.

Once the project is implemented in all government schools from September as proposed, each school will have an additional teacher and a student coordinator to monitor the programme.

