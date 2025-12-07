TN govt to hold 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ medical camps twice a week

Chennai, Dec 7 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has announced that special medical camps being conducted under the ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ programme will now be held twice a week instead of only once, to complete the planned number of camps within the stipulated timeframe.

In an official statement issued by the state Health Department, the minister said the decision was taken following a detailed review of the scheme’s progress, chaired by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Based on the response received from the public and the scale of health needs identified through the camps, it was decided to increase their frequency. Henceforth, the camps will be conducted on two days every week -- Thursday and Saturday -- across all revenue districts of the state.

The ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ scheme, launched in August, is a flagship initiative of the Tamil Nadu government aimed at providing free health screening, early diagnosis and referral-based treatment, especially for the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

Of the total 1,256 camps planned across the state, 678 have already been conducted over the past 18 weeks. According to official data, nearly 10 lakh people have availed themselves of medical services through these camps so far. With the revised schedule, the remaining camps will be completed in the coming weeks.

Highlighting the outcomes of the programme, the health minister noted that six new cancer cases were recently detected through camps conducted in Kancheepuram district alone -- including two cases of breast cancer and four cases of cervical cancer.

“These cases were identified at an early stage, and the patients have already been placed under treatment,” the statement said. In addition, new tuberculosis cases have also been detected through these screenings. The cumulative number of cancer cases detected across Tamil Nadu will be announced separately after statewide compilation.

The statement further said that priority in the camps is being given to people suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, those with mental health conditions, heart patients, pregnant women, lactating mothers, children with special needs, differently abled persons, members of tribal communities and people belonging to socio-economically backward groups.

The Health Department noted that increasing the frequency of camps would strengthen preventive healthcare, improve early detection of serious illnesses and ensure timely treatment, thereby reducing long-term health complications.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to taking quality healthcare services to the grassroots level across Tamil Nadu.

