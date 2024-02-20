TN govt to obtain GI tags for ten native agricultural products

Chennai, Feb 20 Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that Geographical Indication (GI) tags will be obtained for 10 agricultural products native to Tamil Nadu.

“A sum of Rs 30 lakh has been allocated for obtaining the GI tags,” the minister said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

He said that the GI tags would be obtained for Sathayamangalam Red Banana (Erode), Kolli Hills Pepper (Namakkal), Meenambur Seeraga Samba (Ranipet), Ayyampalai Nettai Thennai (Dindigul),Urigam Puli (Krishnagiri), Bhuvanagiri Mithi Pagarkai (Cuddalore), Sencholam (Salem, Karur), Tirunelveli Senna Leaf (Tirunelveli), Odaipatti Seedless Grapes (Theni), Gloriosa Superba and Senganthal seed (Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur).

Minister said that in the past three years, application for Geographical Indication tags have been filed for 25 agricultural products in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the GI tags increase the demand of unique agricultural products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor