TN Guv announces essay competition for students for Subramania Bharathi‘s birth anniversary

Chennai, Aug 15 Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Thursday announced a state-level essay competition for school and college students to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of iconic Tamil poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar, which is on December 11.

Subramania Bharathiyar was a poet, journalist, freedom fighter, social activist and polyglot. He was bestowed the title ‘Bharathiar’ for his poetry.

The essay competition was announced by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in a communique.

The essay competition will be held separately for school and college students in both in English and Tamil.

The results of this competition will be announced on December 11, 2024, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar.

Raj Bhavan, in a statement, said that the prizes for the winners would be distributed on January 26, 2025, at the Raj Bhavan.

Prizes will be given separately for Tamil and English essays.

The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 50,000, the second prize winner will be given an amount of Rs 30,000, while the third prize winner will get Rs 20,000.

The Tamil Nadu Governor announced another state-level essay competition for school and college students studying in Tamil Nadu as part of the Constitution Day celebrations, to be observed on November 26.

Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi previously served as Governor of Nagaland (from August 2019 to 9 September 2021) and as Governor of Meghalaya (from December 2019 to January 2020). Prior to his foray into politics, he belonged to the Indian Police Service. In his tenure as the Governor of Tamil Nadu (since September 2021), Ravi has been frequently criticised as being dictatorial by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

