TN: Half-yearly examinations in rain-affected districts to be held in Jan 2025

Chennai, Dec 4 Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday announced that the half-yearly examinations in rain-affected districts of the state will be conducted in the first week of January 2025.

The minister clarified that the exams scheduled for December 9 will proceed as per the schedule, except for schools in districts impacted by rains caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Due to the disruptions, both practical and theory exams originally planned for December have been postponed to January.

The minister stated that the Education Department is working closely with school headmasters in the most affected areas and has instructed education officials to make the necessary arrangements.

Minister earlier directed all Chief Educational Officers and authorities to inspect schools and assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal.

In a meeting with Education Department officials from 15 affected districts, he emphasised the need to assess the conditions of schools in areas with severe damage, such as Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, where high river flows have caused significant destruction.

The minister also directed District Monitoring Officers to take immediate action in areas where trees and buildings have been damaged and to submit detailed reports.

The school principals have been instructed to check electrical wiring, books, and records to ensure they are not damaged.

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the School Education Department had issued notifications to ensure proper safety and cleanliness procedures in schools.

The school management was also instructed to submit the details of key holders for school and canteen facilities to the revenue department to accommodate vulnerable people during calamities such as floods.

Schools were further advised to ensure roofs are free of water accumulation and to drain them immediately if present.

The department ordered schools to avoid using dilapidated buildings and to educate students on safety protocols during calamities.

