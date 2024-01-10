TN health dept warns of more dengue, influenza cases

Chennai, Jan 10 Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has cautioned people of the state to watch out for Dengue and Influenza cases for two more weeks.

Dr T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of the department, said that the Dengue and Influenza cases would rise for another two weeks due to the monsoon spilling over to January. However, he said that Dengue is almost under control but asked people to be cautious and added that there was nothing to panic about.

The Directorate of Public Health data revealed that the state reported 9,121 dengue cases and 10 deaths in 2023 and 461 dengue cases this year till Monday.

The data mentioned that around 10 influenza cases were being reported daily.

Dr. Rajani Menon, Preventive department head of a private medical college in Salem while speaking to IANS said that Typhoid and Viral fever cases were on the rise in many parts of Tamil Nadu. She said that there are dengue and diarrhea cases and added that respiratory and pneumonia cases are also on the rise.

Dr. Selvaraj Kumar of Trichy Medical College also said that there were increasing cases of dengue, influenza, viral fever and typhoid cases and called upon people to always drink boiled water and avoid eating raw or outside food.

He also said that water stagnation should not be allowed near home and office premises as this would lead to the breeding of mosquitoes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor