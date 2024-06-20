TN hooch tragedy: Actor-politician Vijay slams DMK govt for 'callous attitude'

Chennai, June 20 Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday slammed the DMK government over the hooch tragedy which resulted in the death of at least 34 people in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.

The repeated hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu show the "callous attitude" of the state government, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said.

Coming down heavily on the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the first time since floating his party, Vijay also urged the government to take strong preventive action so that such events do not occur again.

Recalling the last year's hooch deaths in the state, Vijay in a post on social media platform X said even before coming out of the grief of the earlier tragedy, another such event shows the government's "callous attitude".

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, condoling the deaths and wishing a speedy recovery of the victims, blamed the state government for the lapses.

He said: "Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing the production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern."

At least 34 people have died and more than 60 undergoing treatment at various hospitals following the tragedy which took place on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and took action against officials "who failed to prevent it".

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested... Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Stalin said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor