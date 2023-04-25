TN: IT dept searches DMK MLA's residence in Chennai for alleged links with private firm

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 : The Income Tax (IT) department raids continued for the second day on Tuesday at the residence of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA MK Mohan in Anna Nagar, Chennai, in an alleged connection with the 'G Square' firm.

Police have placed barricades at the entrance of the MLA's residence for security purposes.

Yesterday, IT officials raided more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu, in connection with private real estate developer G Square.

"IT officials are conducting searches at more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu including Trichy, in connection with a private firm," official sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the private firm is considered very close with DMK. The alleged shareholder of the firm Karthik is the son of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan whose house has been raided by Income tax.

Meanwhile, a group of DMK cadres held a protest yesterday after IT raided the house of a DMK leader's son, who is an alleged shareholder of the firm, sources said.

Further details awaited.

