TN: Land registration begins for Chennai, Parandur airport project amid protests

Chennai, July 9 Despite sustained protests from local residents, the land registration process for the proposed Parandur greenfield airport project commenced on Wednesday at the Joint Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) in Kancheepuram.

The registration covered land parcels valued at Rs 9.22 crore, with 19 landowners from five villages voluntarily parting with their land for the ambitious project.

The land acquisition is being facilitated through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), which is overseeing the implementation of the state’s second international airport after Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has approved generous compensation packages to expedite land acquisition and address concerns raised by affected landowners. A Government Order (GO) issued by V Arun Roy, Secretary of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, has fixed a flat compensation rate ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh per acre for 1,960.63 acres of land.

This includes statutory components such as 275 per cent of the negotiable guideline value and an additional 25 per cent incentive. This rate applies to land parcels where the guideline value ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 17 lakh per acre.

In certain high-value areas, compensation could go up to Rs 2.57 crore per acre, officials said. In an effort to address the complexities of land value variations, the Kancheepuram District Collector has been authorised to engage in private negotiations in two categories: for 374.53 acres where the guideline value falls within the Rs 5 lakh–Rs 17 lakh band but owners are demanding compensation beyond the flat rate; and for 996.09 acres where guideline values exceed Rs 17 lakh per acre.

For landowners who do not agree to the fixed rate or negotiated settlement, the government will proceed under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997.

In such cases, compensation will be calculated as per statutory provisions, including valuation of standing structures and trees, along with a 100 per cent solatium and a 25 per cent incentive.

Despite these measures, opposition to the project remains strong. K.R. Manikumar, a leader of the Parandur Airport Protest Committee, criticised the government’s offer.

“Since the project was announced, land prices in our villages have gone up from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per acre. The government’s offer is far below the market rate. We will not accept it,” he said.

Residents and activists have consistently voiced concerns over displacement, environmental degradation, and loss of livelihoods. While the state government is pushing ahead to fast-track the airport project, the ongoing resistance from villagers signals that the battle over land is far from over.

