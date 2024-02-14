TN man dupes 20 people on pretext of Canadian jobs, held

Chennai, Feb 14 Tamil Nadu Police arrested a 33-year-old man for duping as many as 20 people of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of getting them high paying jobs in Canada.

Police said that Sivarajan (33) was running a travel agency in Chennai and he had put advertisements in local dailies about high paying jobs in Canada.

Based on his advertisements, many people approached him and paid money for getting a job in Canada. Sivarajan also asked people to pay a minimum advance money at an average of Rs 5 lakhs.

A person Shanmugham (47) approached Sivarajan for a job in Canada and he was asked to advance an amount of Rs 15 lakhs.

Even after paying the money, Shanmugham had to wait for several months but he could not get a job in Canada.

According to Crime Branch police, Shanmugham requested many times to Sivarajan to return the money he had paid. However neither money was returned nor he was given a job and finally he approached police who promptly registered a case, traced Sivarajan and arrested him.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in custody.

Police said that more people are believed to be cheated by Sivarajan in this manner.

