TN may offer Rs 3,000 cash with Pongal gift package

Chennai, Dec 11 In a significant pre-election development, the Tamil Nadu government is reportedly considering providing a Rs 3,000 cash component along with the upcoming Pongal gift package for all ration card holders.

The move is likely to be announced after the launch of the Women’s Rights Monthly Payment Scheme, which is scheduled to begin disbursing pending payments on Friday.

Traditionally, Pongal gifts are distributed through Tamil Nadu’s ration shops ahead of the harvest festival. During the previous AIADMK regime, the Pongal package in 2021 included a record cash payment of Rs 2,500, the highest ever distributed along with festival supplies. After coming to power, the DMK government reduced the amount to Rs 1,000 while continuing the distribution of rice, sugar, and sugarcane.

This year, however, the government chose to provide only material items -- matta rice, sugar, sugarcane, and other commodities -- without a cash component, a decision that attracted strong public criticism.

With Assembly elections due next year, senior ministers have reportedly asked officials to explore options for offering cash assistance to all ration card holders. There were initial discussions about giving Rs 5,000 per family, but the state’s strained finances -- largely due to the monthly payouts under the Women’s Rights Scheme -- appear to have made this unfeasible at present. As a compromise, the government is reportedly preparing to offer Rs 3,000 in cash along with a full Pongal kit for the upcoming festival. The package is expected to cover all 2.25 crore ration card holders across Tamil Nadu.

While no official announcement has been made so far, multiple sources indicate that the declaration will likely follow the initiation of pending payments under the Women’s Rights Scheme on December 12.

Interestingly, Pongal packages are usually distributed only before the festival. But due to logistical demands associated with distributing cash to such a large population, the government is expected to allow the collection of Pongal kits throughout the month of January, ensuring beneficiaries have ample time to receive both the festival commodities and the cash support. If confirmed, this would mark one of the largest cash distributions tied to Pongal in recent years and could significantly influence public sentiment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

