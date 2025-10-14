TN Minister assures adequate fertiliser stock for Samba season; calls for strict monitoring

Chennai, Oct 14 Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, assured that the state has adequate fertiliser stock for the ongoing Samba cultivation season and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers across districts in the state.

Chairing a review meeting with district agriculture officers, cooperative societies, and fertiliser manufacturers, the Minister said that the state government has set an ambitious target of cultivating 55 lakh acres of paddy this year.

"So far, more than 10.35 lakh acres have been brought under Samba cultivation, while Kuruvai harvest operations are yielding record results not seen in the past five decades," he noted.

Panneerselvam said that the Union government had allocated an additional 12,000 metric tonnes of urea to Tamil Nadu following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's request to meet the seasonal demand.

He instructed officials to ensure prompt distribution and to monitor retail outlets to prevent illegal bundling of fertilisers with other products.

The Minister directed cooperative federations such as Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED) and Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited to maintain sufficient buffer stocks and reconcile inventory data through inspection committees.

"District officials must conduct daily checks and ensure immediate replenishment in areas facing shortages," he emphasised.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable agriculture, Panneerselvam urged farmers to gradually reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and shift towards bio-fertilisers and green manure.

He stressed continuous field monitoring, timely pest management advisories, and soil health guidance -- particularly in regions affected by leaf folder and stem borer infestations.

The Minister also revealed that special inspection squads had conducted surprise checks in more than 14,000 fertiliser outlets across the state, identifying 1,409 violations under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985.

"Field scientists and agricultural experts are being deployed to guide farmers on crop management and to ensure that fertilisers are used judiciously for better yield and soil sustainability," he said.

Reiterating the state's commitment to farmers, Panneerselvam said Tamil Nadu's Agriculture department will continue to work closely with cooperative societies and input suppliers to guarantee timely availability of quality fertilisers and to promote environmentally responsible farming practices across all districts.

