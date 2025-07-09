TN minister defends use of temple funds for education, slams EPS for ‘ignorance‘

Chennai, July 9 (IANS ) Hitting back at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for criticising the use of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department funds to build educational institutions, Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday accused the opposition leader of being “steeped in ignorance” and lacking awareness of historical precedents.

Sekarbabu’s sharp response came after Palaniswami, while addressing a public meeting in Coimbatore during his ongoing state-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, questioned the DMK government’s move to construct colleges using temple donations.

“There is nothing wrong in building colleges,” Palaniswami said from his campaign vehicle, “but the AIADMK government did it using its own funds, not the offerings of devotees.”

Countering this, Sekarbabu stated that several educational institutions have already been successfully established using HR&CE funds.

“What is wrong with building colleges for the welfare of students?” he asked, defending the initiative and ridiculing Palaniswami’s comments.

“His remarks only expose his ignorance about the functioning of the HR&CE department and its long-standing tradition of using temple resources for public good.”

The HR&CE Minister also pointed out that temples under the department’s control have always been central to community development, including in the areas of education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, parents of students from Arulmigu Sri Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s Kolathur constituency staged a protest condemning Palaniswami’s criticism.

Holding placards that read “It is not wrong to build colleges using temple funds,” the parents gathered on the college premises and raised slogans expressing support for the government’s initiative.

The Kolathur-based college, one of several institutions built using HR&CE funds, currently has over 750 students enrolled across five academic streams.

The HR&CE minister also said that the protest from the parent community reflects a growing public endorsement of the HR&CE department’s efforts to utilise temple resources for expanding educational access, especially in areas where more institutions were required.

