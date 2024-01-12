TN Minister Senthil Balaji denied bail again

Chennai, Jan 12 A special court here on Friday again rejected the bail application of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.

Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA cases Judge S.Alli declined the bail application of Balaji, who had pleaded that circumstances have changed as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had completed the investigation and that there was no reason for a custodial interrogation.

The judge, however, observed that there was no change in circumstances and denied his bail application.

The Minister had filed bail applications in the Madras High Court as also the Supreme Court but both were rejected.

Balaji was arrested and sent in Puzhal central prison on June 14, 2023 in a case related to the job for cash scam while he was a minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, appearing for the Minister, argued that his client was in prison for 207 days and that the investigation was completed. He also said that the Central agency could not muster substantial evidence to prove the charges.

Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan opposed the bail plea saying that Balaji was continuing to be a Minister wielding so much influence and that he can derail the investigation and threaten the witnesses if he was released on bail. He had also said that the Minister had not cooperated with the investigating agency and that his brother and co-accused Ashok Kumar had not appeared before the agency even after repeatedly sending summons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor