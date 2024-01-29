TN minister Senthil Balaji's judicial custody extended till Jan 31

Chennai, Jan 29 A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of jailed Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji till January 31, an official said.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a PMLA case related to the cash for jobs matter.

On Monday, his custody was extended for the 17th time.

Principal Sessions Court judge S. Alli extended the custody following a video conference with the minister who is lodged at the Puzhal central prison.

Senthil Balaji has also been accused of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.

He was the Excise and Transport Minister in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

After his arrest, the portfolios were taken away from him.

Following his arrest last year, Senthil Balaji had complained of chest pain and on a medical check-up it was found that he had blocks in his coronary artery. Later, he underwent surgery.

After recovering in hospital, Senthil Balaji was shifted to Puzhal central prison.

