TN moves to secure GI tags for five indigenous farm products

Chennai, June 22 In a major initiative to protect and promote the state’s indigenous agricultural wealth, the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB) has moved to obtain Geographical Indication (GI) tags for five native farm products.

The move, announced in the state’s Agriculture Budget 2025-26, is aimed at enhancing the market value of these traditional crops and improving the livelihoods of farmers engaged in their cultivation.

A total allocation of Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked for the GI registration process of the five products: Nallur Varagu -- a millet variety from Cuddalore; Vedharanyam Mullai -- a jasmine flower from Nagapattinam; Natham Puli -- tamarind from Dindigul; Ayakudi Koyya -- guava from Dindigul; and Kappalpatti Karumbu Murungai -- drumstick from Dindigul.

Before the applications were filed, extensive research and documentation were carried out by the Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum, an initiative supported by NABARD and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). These efforts included collecting agronomic, cultural, and geographical data to establish the distinctiveness of each product.

A senior TNSAMB official said the GI tag would offer long-term benefits to farmers by protecting the products from duplication, securing premium prices, and opening up access to niche domestic and global markets.

It may be noted that Nallur Varagu (Cuddalore), a traditional millet, is cultivated in the Nallur region of Kurinjipadi Taluk. Known for its medicinal properties, especially in regulating blood sugar and strengthening bones, the grain is often recommended for children and patients recovering from illness. It grows to a height of 120 cm and is harvested 90-100 days after sowing in July-August. Yields range from 800 to 1,400 kg per hectare, depending on the cultivation method.

Vedharanyam Mullai (Nagapattinam) is a distinct variety of jasmine from the coastal Vedharanyam region. This flower is famed for its natural fragrance and long-lasting freshness, retaining its scent for nearly 24 hours post-harvest. Commercial cultivation spans from February to September, with peak bloom between April and July. Farmers harvest the flowers before dawn to ensure optimal fragrance and quality.

The Ayakudi Koyya (Dindigul), popularly known as Ayakudi Guava, is a fruit grown in the fertile red and sandy loam soils of Ayakudi village near Palani. The soil’s rich organic content and ideal pH levels (6.0 to 7.5) give the guava its unique taste, crisp texture, and consistent size. It is a mainstay crop for hundreds of farmers in the region.

Natham Puli (Dindigul) is a tamarind variety grown in Natham Taluk, which is recognised for its thick pulp, low fibre and seed content, and high tartaric acid concentration (8-14 per cent). With its natural long shelf life and rich, tangy flavour, it has a significant edge in both culinary and commercial use.

Kappalpatti Karumbu Murungai (Dindigul) is a rare variety of drumstick resembling sugarcane in length and thickness. This crop is cultivated across 3,500-5,000 acres in the Kappalpatti region. Sown during September-October and harvested by December-January, it has a short 90-100 day crop cycle. Each acre yields 20-28 bundles weighing 50-65 kg each. A second harvest is possible in irrigated fields.

Officials said that securing GI status will help Tamil Nadu preserve the heritage of these traditional crops while boosting their commercial appeal. Previous success stories such as Madurai Malli and Thanjavur Veena have proven how GI tags can transform local products into globally recognised brands.

With this latest initiative, Tamil Nadu reinforces its vision of inclusive agricultural growth that respects tradition while driving innovation.

