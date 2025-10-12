TN mulls proposing Samanatham tank as Ramsar site for wetland conservation

Chennai, Oct 12 The Tamil Nadu forest department is preparing to submit a proposal to declare the Samanatham tank, an ecological hotspot on the outskirts of Madurai, as a Ramsar site under the international wetland conservation convention.

The proposal is in its final stages and will soon be sent to the State Wetland Authority for review, according to senior forest officials.

The initiative comes in response to increasing pollution and the gradual loss of green cover around the waterbody, which serves as one of the district’s most important habitats for migratory birds.

Every winter, thousands of waterfowl arrive at the tank, making it a key biodiversity site in southern Tamil Nadu.

The Ramsar recognition is expected to bring in stronger legal protection and improved management practices. Environmentalists have noted that the tank continues to attract a healthy population of ducks and other waterbirds despite human disturbances.

However, the large-scale removal of native karuvelam trees during maintenance work in 2018 has affected nesting activity in some areas.

Experts suggest that restoring greenery and native vegetation along the tank’s periphery will help sustain the avian population and improve the ecological balance.

Residents have expressed concern over untreated sewage entering the Krithumal River channel, which supplies water to the tank. The mixing of sewage with the inflow has led to contamination, threatening aquatic life and bird habitats.

Locals have urged authorities to take immediate steps to stop the discharge and ensure clean water reaches the wetland.

According to forest officials, the Ramsar proposal includes comprehensive conservation plans focusing on habitat restoration, pollution control, and regular monitoring of migratory species.

Once declared a Ramsar site, the tank will receive priority funding and technical assistance for sustainable management and biodiversity conservation.

Part of the Vaigai River basin, the Samanatham tank is known for hosting large flocks of pintail ducks, herons, storks, and other migratory birds during the northeast monsoon season.

Environmental groups believe that the Ramsar recognition will place Samanatham alongside Tamil Nadu’s key protected wetlands, such as Point Calimere and the Pallikaranai marshlands, strengthening efforts to safeguard the region’s fragile ecosystems.

