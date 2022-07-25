TN: Now, Class 12 student commits suicide in Tiruvallur school hostel

Chennai, July 25 Days after a Class 12 student committed suicide in a private school in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, a similar incident was reported from a Tiruvallur school hostel on Monday morning.

A heavy police contingent is camping at Kezhachery in Tiruvallur district following the incident.

The student had gone to the school in the morning and then went back to her hostel room. When she failed to return even after a couple of hours, school authorities alerted the hostel and on inquiry, she was found hanging in her room.

It may be recalled that on July 13, a plus two girl student jumped off from the hostel room in Kallakurichi which escalated into a major issue. The private school where the girl was studying was vandalised and the people took to the streets thus torching four school buses and one police bus. Furniture and other materials were also destroyed.

With the police drawing flak from all corners over the manner in which it was handled, a heavy police contingent is deployed near the school. Police from other adjacent districts have also been called up to replenish stocks.

After the Kallakurichi incident, the state police are on the back foot and not to escalate any violence, many contingents of police have reached the spot.

