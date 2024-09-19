TN: One killed, one injured in firework factory explosion

Chennai, Sep 19 An autorickshaw driver from Sevalpatti was killed on the spot while another worker from Sivakasi was critically injured after a fire broke out at Sri Lakshmi Fireworks unit at Sevalpatti in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as G. Govindaraj (29) and the injured worker as P. Gurumurthy (19).

The police said that Govindaraj was unloading materials from his vehicle at the unit when an explosion in the chemical-filling room brought down the firework shed.

He was trapped under the debris and was killed on the spot. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the site to put out the flames and pulled out the body of the deceased.

Gurumoorthi, who was working inside the room, suffered 100 per cent burns and was rushed to the hospital.

The workers of the firework unit told the Fire and Rescue officials that they had suspected that another worker was missing from the accident site. Immediately the fire and rescue personnel used an earthmover to search under the debris to ensure no one was trapped inside.

The Vembakottai police have registered a case and are investigating. The firework unit is licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Virudhanagar in Tamil Nadu is the biggest producer of fireworks in the country while Sivakasi in Virudhanagar district is the hub of the fireworks industry of Tamil Nadu. Dindigul and other adjoining districts of the state also have a few fireworks factories.

Tamil Nadu fireworks industry has a turnover of Rs 6,000 crore annually and employs around 1lakh people directly and indirectly.

According to the industry association, there are over one thousand units engaged in fireworks production in and around Sivakasi.

However, in recent years the fireworks industry in Sivakasi has become dispersed with smaller units (both legal and illegal) coming up all over Tamil Nadu.

High profit margins in the fireworks industry are inducing smaller players and workers engaged in Sivakasi firework plants to start their own plants across Tamil Nadu.

