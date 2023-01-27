TN: Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple lights up on Kumbabhishekam

Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Kumbhabhishekam.

The Palani Murugan Temple, located in the town of Palani in the state of Tamil Nadu, India, is a sacred pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Muruga. The temple is considered the third of Lord Muruga's six houses and is revered for its spiritual significance and historical significance.

The Kumbabhishekam, a consecration ceremony that is performed in Hindu temples, is an elaborate and important event that is usually held once in twelve years. The last Kumbabhishekam ceremony at the Palani Murugan Temple was held 17 years ago, and the upcoming ceremony has generated a lot of excitement among devotees.

The ceremony began with the installation of renovated Kalasas in the temple's Rajagopuram, which was followed by a series of rituals and ceremonies, such as the recitation of Vedic chants and Yagasala Pujas. These rituals are performed by a team of temple priests and are considered to be of great spiritual significance.

The number of devotees allowed to witness the ceremony in person is limited to 6,000, with 2,000 selected through an online lottery system. The temple administration has also announced that certain rituals, such as Kala Pooja and Thangaratha departure, will not occur from January 24-27.

Despite the limitations and restrictions, devotees are still looking forward to the ceremony and the blessings of Lord Muruga. After the Kumbabhishekam ceremony, the temple will return to its regular visiting hours for devotees and the temple will be open for darshan to all devotees. Devotees believe that by visiting the temple during the Kumbabhishekam, they will be able to receive blessings and grace from Lord Muruga.

( With inputs from ANI )

