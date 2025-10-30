TN: Palaniswami reiterates Bharat Ratna demand for Muthuramalinga Thevar on Guru Puja Day

Chennai, Oct 30 AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday reiterated his long-standing demand that freedom fighter and spiritual leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at Thevar’s memorial in Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, Palaniswami recalled the multifaceted contributions of the revered leader, who he described as a symbol of nationalism, sacrifice, and divine devotion.

“Today, on the occasion of Thevar Ayya’s 118th birth anniversary and Guru Puja day, on behalf of the AIADMK, I, along with senior leaders, former ministers, and MLAs, paid homage at his memorial,” Palaniswami said.

He noted that during the tenure of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, Thevar’s birth anniversary was officially declared as a state celebration — a tradition that continues to this day.

Palaniswami lauded Thevar’s deep sense of nationalism and his spiritual strength, saying, “He lived considering divinity and patriotism as the two eyes of his life.”

He added that revolutionary leader M.G. Ramachandran unveiled Thevar’s full-length portrait in the State Assembly as a mark of honour, while later, under Jayalalithaa’s leadership, a golden covering weighing about 13 kilograms was installed over Thevar’s idol at his memorial.

Recalling Thevar’s life of struggle, Palaniswami said the leader had spent nearly 4,000 days in prison for participating in various movements for the people’s welfare.

He also highlighted Thevar’s electoral successes in the Aruppukottai parliamentary and Mudukulathur assembly constituencies, which, he said, demonstrated his immense popularity among the masses.

Describing Thevar as a man of unmatched generosity, Palaniswami noted that he had donated thousands of acres of his own land to the poor and to Scheduled Caste families for their livelihood and upliftment.

Reiterating AIADMK’s long-standing demand, Palaniswami said, “We have already written to the Union Home Minister requesting that Bharat Ratna be awarded to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in recognition of his service to the nation and humanity. It would be an honour for the entire country if the government confers this award on such a noble soul.”

