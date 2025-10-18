TN: Pannerslevam urges urgent relief as Theni reels under heaviest rains in 32 years

Chennai, Oct 18 Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam criticised the DMK government for what he described as its “complete failure” to implement preventive measures ahead of the northeast monsoon, which has caused severe flooding and crop damage in Theni district.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said that ensuring public safety during the monsoon season, providing relief to affected people, and promptly distributing compensation for losses are among the government’s primary responsibilities.

“While everyone knows that the northeast monsoon is a major annual event in Tamil Nadu, the government’s lack of preparedness has led to widespread hardship for the people of Theni,” he said.

The former Chief Minister noted that the monsoon period from October 15 to December 31 typically brings several phases of heavy rain, and recent forecasts had already issued a yellow alert for Theni.

“Despite these clear warnings, the government did not act,” he said.

According to his statement, Theni district experienced its heaviest rainfall in 32 years on Friday. Areas such as Cumbum, Gudalur, Uthamapalayam, Chinnamanur, Uppukottai, and Kullapagoundanpatti are under flood threat.

Paddy fields ready for harvest in the Cumbum valley were submerged, resulting in large-scale crop loss.

Panneerselvam said the rising water level in the Mullaperiyar dam had damaged the bridge on the Cumbum–Karuvipatty road, while overflow from the 18th canal and the Ekalooth stream had inundated residential areas in Kambam Mettu Colony.

Many residents were stranded inside their homes, while hundreds of acres of farmland in the Gombai and Pannapuram areas were underwater.

He added that several incidents of infrastructure damage were reported — a private school wall collapsed in Gudalur, power generation at the Sirupunal hydro station was halted after floodwater entered the facility, and thousands of poultry and cattle perished.

“Despite this widespread devastation, the government has failed to provide proper relief measures,” he said, urging the Chief Minister to personally intervene.

He appealed for the immediate deployment of officials to flood-affected areas and called for adequate compensation to be provided to farmers, poultry owners, and cattle rearers on a war footing.

