TN: PAP canal breach delays water release, farmers demand quick action

Chennai, Nov 26 The Water Resources Department (WRD) has announced that water for the fifth wetting of the fourth zone under the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) will be released only after completing urgent repairs along severely damaged stretches of the main canal.

Officials said that inspection teams are currently identifying vulnerable points across the canal's 124-km length, with restoration work progressing on a priority.

A major breach occurred on November 13 at Vavipalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district, where the PAP main canal bank gave way.

The canal, which carries irrigation water released from the Thirumurthy dam in Udumalaipet, overflowed into farmlands, residential pockets, and even school premises in the village. As a precaution, local authorities declared a holiday for the affected school.

Following the breach, WRD immediately halted water discharge from the Thirumurthy dam.

To minimise further impact and avoid wastage, the water already in flow was diverted at the 46-km point of the canal to the Uppar dam in Dharapuram, Tiruppur.

With a capacity of 576 mcft and a depth of 24 feet, the Uppar dam is designed to store surplus water from the PAP system.

The diversion turned out to be a relief for local farmers, who had recently appealed for additional inflow to the reservoir.

However, irrigation supply from the Thirumurthy dam remains suspended for even days after the incident, leaving farmers anxious.

With the fifth wetting crucial for standing crops, cultivators have urged the WRD to expedite repairs and ensure an uninterrupted supply at the earliest.

GV Viveganandan, Secretary of the PAP Welfare Association, stressed the urgency of restoring the canal.

"There should not be any delay in releasing water for irrigation. At the same time, the most severely damaged stretches must be immediately repaired. For instance, at the 86.9-km point, the canal bank has suffered major damage and needs urgent attention," he said.

A senior WRD official confirmed that three severely damaged locations have been identified along the canal.

"Repair work is underway and will be completed in a few days. Once that is done, water will be released for the fifth wetting of the fourth zone. Typically, water is provided for 15 days for the fifth wetting, but given the situation, we are planning to supply up to nine days," the official added.

Farmers say even a shorter supply window would be beneficial, provided the release begins without further delay.

