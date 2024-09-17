TN pilgrims stranded in Uttarakhand reach home after govt intervention

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS ) Pilgrims from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Uttarakhand following landslides after heavy rains returned to the state on Tuesday.

Around 30 pilgrims from Cuddalore embarked on a spiritual journey to Uttarakhand on September 1.

While travelling to Uttarakhand Adi Kailash temple, they were stranded due to heavy rains and landslides.

An official said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened immediately and coordinated with the Uttarakhand state Chief Minister and the Indian army to rescue the stranded pilgrims.

The Chief Minister spoke to one of the pilgrims, Parasakhti, and assured him of all possible support.

He said that the army swung into action and rescued the stranded passengers by helicopter, then taken to Delhi by road and 20 passengers were sent to Chennai by Sampark Kranti Express while the remaining 10 were flown to Chennai by Indigo.

Pilgrims said that they had faced acute problems and were struck for four days in Uttarakhand for four days without food and water.

They said that the rescue personnel helped them and airlifted them to safety.

The pilgrims thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for their rescue and safe return.

The rescued people also thanked the officials who provided them with food and shelter.

--IANS

