TN plans more excavations at Thamarabarini river after 16th-century coins unearthed

Chennai, Nov 3 The Tamil Nadu archaeological department is planning for more excavations at the Thamirabarani river and Punnakayal hamlet on the east coast of the river after 14 coins of 16th century were unearthed during a recent excavation.

According to officials of the state archaeological department, Thamirabarani has been a major bustling area of pearl fishery according to records with the state archives department.

State Tamil Culture and Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu told , "The excavation of coins of the 16th century are indicators of a bubbling civilisation in these areas. There were claims that the earliest printing press of the 16th century was situated in this area and more excavations would give more revelations on the civilisations that had lived here."

An officer, who was involved in the recent excavations at the Punnakayal hamlet, told mediapersons that the coins unearthed from the area looked like that of the Nayaka period which dates back to the 16th and 17th century. He said that most of the coins had turned green as copper might have reacted with saline water.

The archaeologists are of the opinion that Punnakayal could be the key to the ancient Tamil culture and more excavations are to be carried out in this area for getting more information regarding the earlier civilisation.

