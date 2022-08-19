TN Police conduct raids at special camp

Chennai, Aug 19 The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday carried out raids at a special camp in Tiruchi where foreign nationals facing criminal charges are accommodated.

The raids came a month after the National Investigation Agency searched the camp and seized incriminating documents linking some of the inmates with international drug cartel links.

Three commissioners from the Tiruchi city police led the raids in which more than 300 police personnel participated.

Sources told that the team split into three and searched every room looking for electronic gadgets and narcotic substances.

The special camp, according to police is accommodating 125 foreign nationals, with a majority of them from Sri Lanka.

The others are from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Iran, Russia, and Kenya.

The camp is under the administrative control of the District Collector of Tiruchi.

The foreign inmates were earlier involved in different offenses including murder, processing narcotic substances, and cheating.

Police sources told that some inmates protested against the raids and climbed trees against the seizure of the mobile phones.

