TN police, Indian Police Foundation to improve police-public interface at station level

Chennai, Aug 23 In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, the Tamil Nadu Police have joined hands with the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) to launch a pilot project aimed at transforming the police-public interface at the station level.

The exercise, considered a major step towards citizen-centric policing, will be rolled out initially in 15 police stations each under the Avadi Commissionerate and Chengalpattu district before being extended across all stations in Tamil Nadu.

The reforms project is designed to modernise policing while making it more accessible and humane.

It will focus on enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms, strengthening victim assistance, and improving services with a special emphasis on women’s security.

Alongside better public engagement, the programme also seeks to create improved working conditions for police personnel, recognising that a motivated force is central to delivering responsive policing.

Highlighting the larger goals of the collaboration, State police chief DGP Shankar Jiwal said the move was intended to "serve communities better".

He noted, "

Officials added that the Tamil Nadu model places emphasis on ground-level consultations with stakeholders, ensuring reforms are shaped by community needs and expectations.

An IPF spokesperson said, "This framework has the potential to become a replicable blueprint for citizen-centric police reforms across the country."

The Indian Police Foundation, a multidisciplinary think tank, has previously undertaken similar reform programmes in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu, the initiative will be overseen by IG (Social Justice and Human Rights) B. Shamoondeswari, who has been appointed as the State Nodal Officer.

The project will be coordinated by retired IPS officer K. Radhakrishnan, a member of the 5th Police Commission.

The IPF is led by Om Prakash Singh, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, as president and CEO, with Dr. Ish Kumar, former Telangana Vigilance DGP, serving as vice president and project director.

With Tamil Nadu's project now underway, officials said the State is well placed to emerge as a leader in reforming everyday policing, blending professional efficiency with a strong human touch.

