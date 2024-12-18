TN police intensify vigil at Kerala border checkposts following medical waste dumping in Tirunelveli

Chennai, Dec 18 The Tamil Nadu police have ramped up security measures at border check posts with Kerala after reports of medical waste being dumped in a public area at Palavoor, Kadangallur, in Tirunelveli district surfaced.

Patrolling has been intensified across various check posts in districts including Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Gudalur, and Theni. Tirunelveli district police have warned of strict action against those involved in the illegal disposal.

Environmental activists allege that large quantities of medical waste are being transported illegally from Kerala and dumped in Tamil Nadu, urging authorities to enforce stringent measures to prevent such hazardous practices.

The Palavoor police have registered a case under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Environment Protection Act. Efforts are underway to trace the culprits using CCTV footage from strategic locations. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Department of Rural Development have inspected the site to evaluate the extent of the issue.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of illegal waste dumping. Reports indicate that biomedical, food, and plastic waste from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and a private hospital have been dumped across multiple villages in Kodaganallur and Palavoor in Tamil Nadu. The waste includes hazardous materials such as used syringes, PPE kits, and medical records containing sensitive personal information, raising significant health, environmental, and data security concerns.

Police believe the dumping has been ongoing for months, often carried out under the cover of night. Trucks allegedly transporting materials for a nearby paper mill are suspected of being involved. Despite repeated complaints from landowners, significant action is yet to be taken.

The hazardous dumping has also contaminated local water sources, impacting livestock and causing health problems for residents. Sensitive medical records, including patient details and treatment plans, were found at the site, highlighting serious lapses in disposal practices and data security.

The District Collector has directed local officials and the TNPCB to investigate the matter and initiate legal action, including filing FIRs. However, no substantial progress has been reported.

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai criticized the state government’s inaction, accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of failing to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests. In a post on the social media platform X, Annamalai alleged that the DMK government’s alliance with Kerala’s Communist government has turned Tamil Nadu’s border districts into dumping grounds for biomedical, plastic, and meat waste from Kerala.

He further claimed that border checkposts, instead of preventing illegal waste transportation, have become collection points for such activities. Annamalai also alleged negligence by the DMK government in addressing both waste dumping and mineral smuggling from Tamil Nadu into Kerala.

The BJP leader warned of statewide protests in January 2025 if the issue is not resolved, promising to personally lead the first truck carrying biomedical waste back to Kerala.

Resident associations in Tirunelveli have joined the call for decisive action, demanding immediate measures to curb the illegal dumping of medical waste allegedly transported from Kerala.

