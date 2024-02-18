TN police intercepts ganja consignment bound for Sri Lanka, three arrested

Chennai, Feb 18 Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested three people from state's Nagapattinam district and seized over 364 kg of ganja from their possession which was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

The arrested persons have been identified as K.Sathiyaseelan(37) who hails from Velankanni ,M.Mahendran (38) from Naluvedhapathi and T. Sugumar (29) of Pushpavanam.

Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police, Harsh Singh told IANS that the accused were planning to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka through the sea route using the fibre glass boat that was seized.

Vettaikaraniruppu police have registered a case against the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor