TN Police invokes Goonda Act against YouTuber ‘Savakku’ Shankar

Chennai, May 12 The Greater Chennai Police in Tamil Nadu has invoked the Goonda Act against the YouTuber ‘Savakku’ Shankar, an official said on Sunday.

Chennai Police, in a statement, said that detention orders under the Goonda Act have been served to Shankar who is in judicial custody in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The detention order was served to him at the Coimbatore Central Prison by the Inspector, Cyber Crime Wing, Central Crime Branch, Chennai.

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered the detention of ‘Savakku’Shankar under the Goondas Act.

“There are seven cases registered against Shankar in the CCB/Cyber Crime PS of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) out of which three cases are under investigation. Charge sheets have been filed in two cases and two cases are under trial,” the police said.

Shankar is a popular YouTuber and whistleblower and has brought out several social issues before the public.

He is under judicial custody in a case related to making improper comments against women police officers during an interview with another YouTuber Felix Gerald.

Both Shankar and Gerald are now in judicial custody.

