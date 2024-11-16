TN Police to issue Red Corner Notice against elusive gangster in BSP leader murder case

Chennai, Nov 16 Tamil Nadu Police are set to issue a Red Corner Notice against gangster Sambhav Senthil, the second accused in the murder of BSP’s state unit President K. Armstrong.

Police sources confirmed that Senthil, currently hiding in a foreign country, has been tracked down. Efforts to extradite him to Chennai are underway.

A look out circular (LOC) has already been submitted to the Bureau of Immigration to restrict his movements.

The Red Corner Notice, aimed at locating and provisionally arresting Senthil with the help of international law enforcement agencies, is expected soon.

After M. Arun assumed charge as Chennai City Police Commissioner, a special team intensified efforts to trace Senthil. Sambhav Senthil, a law graduate from a business family, is accused in six murder cases, including the brutal killing of K. Armstrong.

Armstrong was hacked to death by an eight-member gang in broad daylight near his home in Perambur, Chennai, on July 5, 2024.

Senthil, classified as an A+ history sheeter at the Washermenpet police station (a designation reserved for individuals accused in multiple murder cases), has never been arrested despite his alleged involvement in extortion, orchestrating crimes, and managing katta panchayats.

Remarkably, police are still relying on a photograph of Senthil taken two decades ago in their search.

Seventeen police teams are investigating the Armstrong murder case.

To date, 27 individuals, including hardened criminals, history-sheeters, and members of political parties like AIADMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, BJP, and Congress, have been arrested.

A comprehensive 5,000-page charge sheet has been submitted to the magistrate court.

The document details how three gangs collaborated to plan and execute Armstrong’s assassination meticulously. One gang, led by Ponnai Balu, the brother of slain gangster Arcot V. Suresh, carried out the murder.

They claimed it was in retaliation for the killing of Arcot Suresh, allegedly orchestrated by Armstrong. Balu and his group surrendered to the police shortly after the murder.

The other two gangs, responsible for planning and financing the crime, were led by the first accused, Nagendran, and the second accused, Sambhav Senthil.

Nagendran, a notorious gangster imprisoned for the past 26 years, allegedly had a personal grudge against Armstrong, partly fuelled by his son K. Ashwathaman, a former Tamil Nadu Youth Congress office-bearer.

Ashwathaman, who is also a lawyer by profession, is also one of the accused in the Armstrong murder case and the Congress party has stripped him of his responsibilities.

Additionally, a dispute over a real estate deal reportedly exacerbated tensions between Senthil and Armstrong.

These conflicts ultimately culminated in the murder, with the three groups joining forces to carry out the assassination.

The Tamil Nadu Police are on the lookout for apprehending Senthil and his associates, Krishna Kumar and Appu, who are also at large.

Greater Chennai Police sources expressed confidence in arresting the suspects soon. Speaking to the media, Chennai Police Commissioner M. Arun reiterated that the special team is pursuing all leads to secure justice for Armstrong’s murder.

