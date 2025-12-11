TN, Puducherry & Kerala polls: AIADMK to accept aspiring candidates' applications from next week

Chennai, Dec 11 The AIADMK has announced that it will accept applications from party members seeking to contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from December 15 to 23.

General secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), in an official statement, said nomination forms would be issued at the party headquarters from 12 noon on December 15, and thereafter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days during the designated period.

EPS said that aspirants should collect the forms directly from the AIADMK headquarters, fill in all required details clearly, and submit them within the stipulated dates.

The party leadership views this process as an important step in its preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections, which it hopes will mark a major political comeback.

Founded in 1972 by M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) after splitting from the DMK, the AIADMK rapidly evolved into one of Tamil Nadu's most powerful political forces.

Under MGR and later J. Jayalalithaa, the party dominated state politics for decades, implementing extensive welfare schemes that solidified its mass base.

Its governance model and electoral successes made it the only formidable counterweight to the DMK in the State's two-party dominant system.

However, after Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016, the party entered a turbulent phase marked by internal splits, leadership tussles and shifting alliances.

While EPS eventually consolidated control and the party remained the primary opposition, it faced electoral setbacks in both the 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK's return to power further pushed the AIADMK into a phase of organisational restructuring. In recent months, AIADMK leaders have intensified efforts to revive the party's grassroots network, frame a sharper anti-DMK narrative, and strengthen its alliance strategy.

EPS has repeatedly asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are disappointed with the DMK government and that the AIADMK-led coalition will secure a decisive victory in 2026.

The AIADMK general council held on Wednesday also announced EPS as the CM candidate of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The renewed electoral push also comes at a time when actor Vijay's TVK is emerging as a potential disruptor.

Against this backdrop, the opening of nominations from December 15 to 23 signals the AIADMK's intent to field strong candidates and regain momentum as it prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle across three regions.

