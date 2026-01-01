TN puts new sand quarry operations on hold till 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai, Jan 1 The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has decided not to open any new river sand quarry until the conclusion of the upcoming Assembly elections, officials have confirmed.

The decision comes amid administrative hurdles, political considerations, and ongoing investigations related to sand mining operations in the State. Twelve river sand quarries had been functioning under the control of the Water Resources Department. These quarries supplied sand to designated yards through private contractors. However, operations were disrupted after the Enforcement Directorate registered cases against the contractors for alleged money laundering linked to illegal sand mining.

Following this, the quarries operated by these contractors were sealed, effectively bringing legal river sand extraction under the department to a standstill.

As a result, no river sand quarry is currently functioning under the Water Resources Department across Tamil Nadu.

With construction activity continuing across the state, demand for sand has risen sharply. To meet the shortfall, a portion of the requirement is now being met through sand transported from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, leading to higher costs for builders and consumers.

In an attempt to address the shortage, the Water Resources Department had earlier identified around 30 new locations where sand quarrying could be taken up, excluding environmentally sensitive and problematic zones.

Environmental clearances were also obtained for these sites. However, despite these approvals, none of the proposed quarries have been operationalised so far. Officials said that last month, preparations were made to open sand quarries at eight locations. However, these plans were stalled following intervention at the ministerial level.

According to sources, differences emerged between the department and the minister concerned over the selection of contractors to operate the quarries.

While officials reportedly preferred appointing new contractors, the minister was said to have insisted on continuing with existing ones, resulting in a deadlock.

Representatives of lorry owners and sand traders said the stalemate has led to severe supply constraints.

With Assembly elections approaching in the coming months, officials have now decided that no new quarry operations will be initiated until the polls are over.

A final decision on reopening or awarding quarry contracts is expected only after the elections.

In the meantime, builders and house owners continue to bear the brunt of rising construction costs, as they are compelled to depend on costlier sand transported from neighbouring states.

