TN quarry blast: Management announces Rs 12L compensation for victims' families

Chennai, May 2 The management of the Kariapatti stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district will pay a compensation of Rs 12 lakh each to the family members of the persons who were killed in an explosion in the storage room of the quarry on Wednesday.

The explosion resulted in thick clouds of smoke engulfing the quarry, leading to the collapse of a nearby warehouse. The residents in the vicinity of the quarry also felt the tremors of the blast.

According to the district officials, the management of the quarry has announced that it would hand over Rs 50,000 in cash to the families of each of the deceased, along with a cheque of Rs 11,50,000.

The police said that after the explosion, the bodies of the victims were found buried under the debris. They have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Thursday.

