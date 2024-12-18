TN reconstitutes state Bird Authority, includes Wetland Authority

Chennai, Dec 18 The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the State Bird Authority by including Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority and Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).

Originally formed in 2023, the State Bird Authority is tasked with monitoring and improving bird sanctuaries, enhancing nesting conditions for birds, and developing ecotourism facilities.

As per the government’s latest amendment to its order dated June 21, 2023, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of AIWC, along with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority, have been inducted as members of the Authority.

The Authority, chaired by the Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, now comprises 11 members, including representatives from departments such as Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Public Works, and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Earlier this year, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) was also added as a member.

Tamil Nadu, which is home to 18 bird sanctuaries—including 14 Ramsar sites—has seen an increase in migratory bird arrivals this year due to heavy rains during the northeast monsoon.

Migratory species such as little stints, flamingos, painted storks, pelicans, crab plovers, Heuglin’s gulls, marsh sandpipers, curlew sandpipers, great knots, red knots, and little egrets have been spotted. Most of these are water birds, particularly waders.

In Vedaranyam taluk, which has received moderate rainfall over the past few weeks, the arrival of migratory birds has improved compared to last year, when lower rainfall led to fewer bird sightings during the annual census.

Rajesh Kannan, an avid bird watcher, told IANS, “The increasing number of migratory birds arriving over the past few weeks is a good sign of a healthy migration season. The rainfall near the sanctuary is still moderate, which is encouraging.”

Researchers suggest that bird visits could further improve by reducing human intervention in waterbodies near sanctuaries.

Measures like limiting backwater fishing during the migration season, along with compensating the livelihoods of local communities, are being considered.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has intensified patrolling in villages near sanctuaries to curb poaching, which poses a threat to migratory birds.

Officials confirmed that patrols are being conducted regularly in high-sighting areas to deter hunting.

