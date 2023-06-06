TN releases rogue 'Arikomban' in deep forest

Chennai, June 6 Rogue tusker 'Arikomban', which was tranquilized and captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department, was released in deep forest in Upper Kothayar forest area near Manimuthar in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Wildlife warden of Tamil Nadu, K. Srinivas Reddy told media persons that the elephant was released into the forest early Tuesday morning. He said, "The elephant is healthy".

However, sources in the Tamil Nadu forest department team that was catering to the elephant since its capture on Monday, told that the wound in the trunk was a bit deep and the department has already given proper medication to the animal.

Four veterinar were also with the forest department team, and according to sources in the department, the elephant was administered medication before it was released in deep forest.

It may be noted that while the elephant was brought towards the Manimuthar forest checkpost in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on Monday evening, there were protests from a section of local people.

