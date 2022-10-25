TN Sanitary workers go on an indefinite strike

Cleanliness in the city is likely to be compromised as sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have announced an indefinite strike.

More than 7,000 people are employed as sanitary workers with the CCMC, including 2,750 permanent employees. The temporary workers demand that their wages should be revised.

As a result, waste has accumulated on the roadsides in big bags.

This is not only harmful to the environment but to humans also, as this could bring diseases.

It is high time for the state to wake up and listen to their demand and work accordingly.

Before also, these people went on an indefinite strike from October 2 to press for their 18-point charter of demands.

City Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Pradeep V Krishna Kumar held talks with the representatives of sanitary workers' welfare associations on Tuesday night, but it ended in failure.

Following this, 10 workers' associations formed a federation and announced an indefinite strike.

( With inputs from ANI )

